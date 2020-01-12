Karachi receives drizzle, Gwadar heavy rainfall

KARACHI: The city’s different parts received drizzle amid a windy and cloudy weather on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan Iqbal, SITE area, Surjani Town, Metroville, Defence Society, F.B.Area, Garden, Nazimabad and Karsaz received drizzling.

The port city experiencing gusty winds with wind speed 46 kilometers per hour, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) earlier said in its weather report.

A westerly weather system has entered in Sindh and under its influence the city likely to receive light rain or drizzle today, an earlier weather report informed.

A spell of very cold weather expected to begin from Monday (tomorrow) and will likely to continue until January 22, the weather report said.

The minimum temperature in Karachi is expected to plunge to five to six degree Celsius on the nights of January 15 and 17, according to the weather report.

Balochistan Rainfall

Sporadic rainfall continued in Gwadar and Kech districts of Balochistan since last night. The roads of Gwadar have turned into river with knee deep and more water gathered at the city’s markets and streets.

Moreover, Pasni, Ormara, Jiwani and Pushkan areas have also received downpour during the ongoing wet spell.

The rainwater flow has damaged houses and properties in Mand area of Kech district. Heavy rainfall have damaged date orchards and standing crops in the area, while people have moved towards safer places.

Mirani Dam is facing a flood situation as flood streams of Kech and Nahang rivers flowing into the reservoir and the dam is overflowing as the spillway discharging the additional water.

Local rivers and hill torrents also overflowing in Buleda due to heavy rainfall.

More rains are expected in the region in next 24 hours causing an emergency situation in the area, local officials said.

