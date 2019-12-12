Karachi receives light rain, drizzle this morning, last night

KARACHI: Parts of the city received light rain or drizzle on Wednesday night and Thursday morning under the influence of a westerly disturbance, ARY News reported.

The weather in Karachi and some other districts of Sindh will remain under the influence of a weather system today, which had entered in the region from Iran.

The westerly disturbance is expected to remain in Karachi until the night today with expected drizzle or light rain in the city under its influence.

They said the minimum temperature could drop a couple of Celsius degrees in the city after rain and snowfall in upper parts of the country.

Rainfall also repored in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Tando Muhammad Khan under the influence of the weather system.

Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast expected rain or wind-thunderstorm in Karachi, Sanghar, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot and Hyderabad, while light rain in Sukkur and Larkana on Wednesday night.

The met office has also forecast rainfall in the same region on Thursday.

Fresh wet spell in Karachi will bring a cooler weather with chances of a drop in the minimum temperature by a couple of degrees in the metropolis, weather officials said.

The met office in an earlier forecast said that a fresh weather system from the west is expected to bring drizzle and light rainfall in the city. The weather system will enter in Balochistan from Iran bringing mercury down in Karachi and other areas, weather forecast said.

PMD in a weather advisory had earlier predicted a cold wave may approach Pakistan during the third and fourth week of December, which may cause significant drop in temperatures in most parts of the country.

