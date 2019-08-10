Rain plays havoc with life in Karachi, two die of electrocution

KARACHI: Rain and thundershowers lashed Karachi on Saturday morning after dark clouds hovered over the city’ sky, ARY News reported.

Two persons died due to electrocution at Mianwali Colony in Manghopir and Soldier Bazaar area of the city.

Fresh monsoon rain spell exposed claims of the city authorities as the roads changed into waterways in several areas of Karachi.

At least two people electrocuted to death in the city and power outages reported in several localities of the metropolis.

The Met Office had forewarned about possibility of urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad and Thatta with a forecast of rainfall till Monday.

Rainwater has flooded roads at Korangi, Malir, Shara-e-Faisal, Gulshan Iqbal, Baldia, Orangi and North Karachi causing hurdles to free flow of the vehicular traffic at roads.

The rainwater has also drowned several roads and streets in the low-lying areas of the city. Knee deep water can be witnessed at Natha Khan and Korangi road.

Two passenger buses were trapped in the rainwater at Malir Halt. The passengers of the buses were safely rescued from the vehicles.

A tree fell over a passing car at Jahangir Abad Kabari Market in Nazimabad-1 with two persons trapped in the vehicle. Local people were trying to rescue the passengers from the car.

A youth electrocuted to death in Soldier Bazaar, while three cattle were also killed under the falling electric wires in the same locality.

Pakistan Meteorological department earlier predicted cloudy weather with intermittent rain or thundershowers with a few heavy falls at times in Karachi.

In the present spell of monsoon wet spell the city’s Malir, Airport, Shara-e-Faisal, Korangi, Landhi, Gulshan Iqbal, Baldia, Orangi, SITE area, Gulbarg, North Karachi, New Karachi, Surjani, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Lyari and Gadap areas received rainfall today.

It was drizzling at Ibrahim Hyderi, Rerhi Goth and Sultanabad.

The Met office had earlier forecast widespread monsoon rains in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from Friday night to Monday under the influence of monsoon low pressure formed over Bay of Bengal.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has said that Karachi will receive light rainfall at scattered places on Friday, while a heavy rainfall in the city in morning or noon on Saturday.

This weather system is stronger than the previous rainy system, Sarfaraz said.

The official predicted that Karachi will receive rainfall on August 10 and 11.

According to weather forecast widespread rain or wind-thunderstorm is expected in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, and D.G khan divisions today, while at scattered places in Sukkur Larkana, Karachi, Nawabshah, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, D.I khan, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir, and at isolated places in Quetta, Sibbi, Naseerabad divisions.

Comments

comments