Karachi receives showers in fresh rainy spell

KARACHI: A fresh rain spell has hit Karachi on Wednesday with showers reported in several areas of the metropolis, ARY News reported.

According to reports, rainfall reported in North Karachi, Nagan Chowrangi, New Karachi, Surjani Town, North Nazimabad, Federal B Area, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Taisar Town.

A man reported died of electrocution in a house in North Nazimabad, rescue sources said.

K-electric has shutdown hundreds of power feeders in the city as a precaution to save human lives, according to reports.

The power utility has closed the feeders to improve earthing system in transmission lines.

Power outages reported in several localities of Karachi including Surjani Town, Taisar Town, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Defence, Soldier Bazaar, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan Iqbal, Federal B Area, Landhi, Korangi, Malir, Model Colony, Khokhrapar, Mauripur, Keamari, Baldia, SITE, Orangi Town, Gadap, Gulshan-e-Maymar and Gulshan Hadeed.

A spokesperson of K-electric has advised citizens to observe caution and stay away from broken electric wires, electric poles and PMTs.

The power company has also advised citizens to take special care of children and keep them away from electric appliances.

It is pertinent to mention here that the met office predicted rainfall at scattered places on Wednesday (today) in Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Shaheed Benazirabad and Hyderabad divisions in Sindh.

Few heavy falls are also expected in lower Sindh, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), said in its weather forecast.

Current rain spell is expected to continue till Friday morning.

