Highest Covid positivity rate recorded in Karachi at 18.92%

ISLAMABAD: The highest positivity rate of Covid-19 cases was recorded in Karachi at 18.92 per cent in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was informed on Sunday.

While the countrywide positivity ratio stands at 7.98pc, the number of critically ill Covid-19 patients has risen to 2,471 with 72 succumbing to the infection during the previous 24 hours.

Sindh recorded the highest Covid-19 positivity ratio at 12.13pc, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 11.68pc, Balochistan 9.30pc, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 8.78pc, Islamabad 4.68pc, Punjab 4.39pc and Gilgit Baltistan 1.98pc.

As many as 3,369 new cases of the coronavirus were reported across the country during the past 24 hours, pushing the national tally of infections to 438,425, acccording to the NCOC. 72 more people succumbed to the infection during this period, taking the death toll from the disease to 8,796.

A total of 42,222 samples were tested in the previous 24 hours, out of which 3,369 turned out to be positive.

The number of active cases stands at 46,629 while 383,000 patients have recuperated from the disease so far.

