Karachi records minimum temperature at 10 ºCelsius

KARACHI: A cold and dry weather to prevail in the city on Tuesday as minimum temperature recorded at 10.0 ºCelsius, according to a weather report.

Dusty winds likely to blow in the city today. Maximum temperature in daytime expected to reach to 26 ºCelsius, Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

The city will experience chilly winds and drop in temperature, the met office said. Another cold wave is expected in the port city as mercury will likely to drop to 06 ºCelsius in the end of January, according to a weather report.

Northerly/northeastern winds are blowing in city with 12 kilometres per hour wind speed.

The cold wave that was continued in the port city for more than two weeks became less severe recently.

In a severe cold spell in the metropolis, minimum temperature bracketed between six to seven degree Celsius, as the city recorded its coldest night in last 10 years when the mercury dropped to 5.6°Celsius on the new year night.

Very cold weather is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan, while cold and dry in other parts of the country.

Fog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

According to a report, fog likely to engulf Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni and adjoining areas in the morning and night along the Makran coastal belt.

Minimum temperature was recorded minus -12 Celsius in Skardu, minus -11 at Gopis and Leh, minus 09 at Anantnag and Astore, minus 06 at Bagrote and minus 05 at Hunza, Parachinar and Kalam.

