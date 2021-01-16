Karachi records minimum temperature at 9.1 ºCelsius

KARACHI: The cold weather has become less severe in Karachi as minimum temperature recorded on Saturday at 9.1 ºCelsius, ARY News reported.

Northerly/Northeasterly winds are blowing in the city as humidity recorded at 63 percent in the morning. Maximum temperature in daytime could go as above as 29º Celsius today, according to the met office.

It is pertinent to mention here that a severe cold spell was continued for more than two weeks in the metropolis with minimum temperature bracketed between six to seven degree Celsius.

Karachi had recorded its coldest night in last 10 years when the mercury dropped to 5.6°Celsius on the new year night.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a weather report said that very cold weather is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan, while cold and dry in other parts of the country.

Dense fog is likely in plain areas of Punjab, Potohar region and upper Sindh, according to the met office.

Minimum temperature was recorded minus -14 Celsius at Skardu, minus -13 at Gopis, minus 12 at Leh and Astore, minus 10 at Anantnag, minus 08 at Srinagar, minus 07 at Hunza and Bagrote, minus -06 at Gilgit and Parachinar, minus five at Pulwama, Baramula and Kalam.

Comments

comments