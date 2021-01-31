Web Analytics
Karachi records minimum temperature at 11 degree Celsius

KARACHI: Minimum temperature in Karachi recorded at 11 º Celsius on Sunday morning, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in a weather report, ARY News reported.

Presently northwestern winds blowing in the city, which could become southwesterly with change of the wind direction. Maximum temperature in city could increase to 28 degree Celsius, according to the weather report.

Cold and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country while, very cold in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan. However, light rain and light snowfall over hills, is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during night hours.

A wave of severe cold continued in northern districts of Balochistan including Quetta and Kalat.

Minimum Temperature: The mercury dropped to minus-14 at Leh, minus-12 at Astore,minus-10 at Skardu and Anantnag, minus-09 at Gopis and Srinagar minus-07 at Kalam and Hunza, and minus-06 at Bagrote.

