Karachi to remain hot and humid with chances of rainfall: PMD

KARACHI: The met office has forecast hot and humid weather with chances of rain with gusty winds in Karachi on Friday, ARY News reported.

The same weather pattern likely to prevail in the city till tomorrow (Saturday), while maximum temperature to remain in the range of 35- 37 degree Celsius, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

Rain or wind-thunderstorm is also expected at isolated places in Umerkot, Thatta and Badin districts in lower Sindh today.

Rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir including Muzaffarabad, districts of upper Punjab(Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore), districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur), and Islamabad.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Karachi undergoing an interesting spell of weather with an interplay between hot and humid weather and rainfall.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, monsoon currents are penetrating in northeastern and southeastern parts of Pakistan.

These monsoon currents are likely to continuously prevail till Monday, weather forecast said.

Average temperatures are likely to drop in most parts of the country in the next week, according to the weather prediction.

