Karachi to remain hot and humid with occasional gusty winds today

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast a hot and humid weather in the metropolis with gusty winds, ARY News reported on Monday.

Maximum temperature expected to remain between 35 to 37 degree Celsius with occasional gusty winds from west and southwest direction in Karachi.

“Presently winds blowing from the west with 17 kilometers per hour wind speed”.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), has predicted dusty winds and wind storms in plains of the country in afternoon due to searing hot weather.

Most of the areas in the country experienced hot and dry weather yesterday, while Sindh, southern Punjab and central and southern Balochistan baked in scorching hot weather, according to the weather department.

Maximum temperature 50 degree Celsius yesterday recorded in Sibi, while the mercury soared in Jacobabad, Dadu, Mohenjo Daro and Larkana soared to 48 degree Celsius and Rohri, Padidan and Shaheed Benazirabad 47 degree Celsius, according to the PMD.

Comments

comments