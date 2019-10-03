Karachi to remain hot and humid today, chances of rain tomorrow

KARACHI: The city experiencing a warm and humid weather today with partly cloudy or cloudy atmosphere with chances of rainfall on Friday and Saturday, ARY News reported.

Maximum temperature in the city will be between 32 – 34º Celsius today with 60-75 percent humidity.

Karachi under the influence of a westerly wave will likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Friday and Saturday, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its report.

Today rainfall or wind-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Larkana, Sukkur, Jacobabad and Shaheed Benazirabad in Sindh.

According to the met office presently a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country, which is likely to interact with monsoon currents and will grip most parts of the country on Thursday (today).

Scattered rain or wind-thunderstorm is expected in all districts of Punjab, KPK, Islamabad, Kashmir including Muzaffarabad and Gilgit-Baltistan today, while at isolated places in some districts of Balochistan, Sindh.

The met office has also predicted hail-windstorm at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, North Balochistan and Upper Sindh during the wet spell, weather report said.

Snowfall is likely to occur at mountain peaks in Gilgit-Baltistan during the forecast period.

Average temperatures to drop below normal in most parts of the country during this week, according to the weather forecast.

Comments

comments