Karachi to remain partly cloudy with light rain in some areas

Karachi partly cloudy

KARACHI: The weather office has predicted partially cloudy weather in Karachi on Wednesday (today) with light rainfall in some areas tonight, ARY News reported.

Maximum temperature in the city will be 36 degree Celsius, while the wind speed will be upto 10 nautical miles, Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

The weather across the country will mostly remain hot and dry but rainfall with thunderstorm is expected at some places in upper Sindh, eastern Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan region on Wednesday night, according to the met office.

The met office has forecast rainfall with thunderstorm in Sindh’s districts of Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur and adjoining areas.

PMD in a weather update yesterday said that the low pressure area over Indian Gujarat had moved over Southern Sindh and adjoining Northeast Arabian Sea.

“Under its influence scattered rain/thunderstorm with isolated moderate heavy falls are likely to occur in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpur Khas and Tharparkar districts today, and Dadu, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkhur districts today and tomorrow”, according to the weather report.

