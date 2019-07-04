Karachi to remain under clouds today with chances of drizzle

KARACHI: The met office has forecast a cloudy weather in Karachi with chances of drizzle in the evening on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The winds are blowing from southwest direction in the city with 17 kilometers per hour, while the humidity will remain between 70-80 percent, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its forecast for today.

The weather department in a statement also predicted rain or dust-thundershowers in upper and central parts of the country during next couple of days.

Met Office informed that weak to moderate monsoon currents are penetrating north-eastern parts of the country, and likely to strengthen during the forthcoming days, under the influence of this weather system.

Rain with dust or thunderstorm with strong gusty winds expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan from Thursday to Sunday, weather forecast said.

Rain with dust or thunderstorm associated with strong gusty winds expected at isolated places in Zhob, D.I Khan, D.G Khan and Multan divisions from Friday evening to Sunday, weather department said.

More rain with dust or thundershowers with strong gusty winds also expected at scattered places in Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir from Monday to Thursday, while at isolated places in D.G Khan division, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

