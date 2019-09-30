Karachi to remain warm and humid,says weather office

Web Analytics
KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted a warm and humid weather in Karachi on Monday with chances of isolated rain and thunderstorm, ARY News reported.

Maximum temperature in the city will be between 34-36º Celsius, the met office said, while minimum temperature will be 26 ºC.

Humidity will be between 75-85 % in morning and 65-75 % in the evening today, the met office said.

The wind direction in Karachi will mostly remain Northeasterly or Easterly.

The minimum temperature will further move downward with restoration of sea breeze, according to the weather department.

Heavy rainfall lashed Karachi on the consecutive fifth day on Friday and five people died by electrocution in various areas of Karachi as the city underwent an interesting spell of weather with an interplay between hot and humid weather and rainfall.

The weather department in a forecast earlier said that the monsoon currents likely to prevail till Monday (today).

Average temperatures are likely to drop in most parts of the country from this week, according to a weather prediction.

