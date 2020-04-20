Karachi reports 152 new coronavirus cases, tally soars to 1693

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday confirmed that 227 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the province during the last 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 2767, ARY News reported.

In a video statement today, he said 152 cases have been repohrted in Karachi, 35 new cases in Khairpur, 6 cases in Shaheed Benazirabad, 7 cases were reported from Hyderabad and 8 new infections confirmed in Tando Muhammad Khan.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah says Coronavirus cases spreading in Karachi….. pic.twitter.com/l5zkpthYXz — CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) April 20, 2020

Five more deaths from Covid-19 have been reported in Sindh during the past 24 hours, taking the provincial total to 61. The death toll in Karachi stands at 55.

He added that 635 people have recovered from the disease so far and a total of 1600 tests were conducted today.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country rose to 8,418 after 425 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the government’s statistics, 1,970 patients have recovered from the disease, while 17 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll currently stands at 176.

The total number of tests conducted, so far in the country stands at an access of 104302 with 4,873 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, according to the statistics released by the national dashboard.

Currently, 6,272 patients are being treated at various hospitals and quarantine facilities across the country, while 36 people in Pakistan have recovered from the coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

