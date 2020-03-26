KARACHI: Eight more coronavirus cases detected in Sindh on Thursday, bringing the provincial tally of COVID-19 cases to 425, ARY News reported.

According to the Sindh Health Department, seven confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in Karachi, while one positive case was reported from Hyderabad.

All seven new coronavirus cases in Karachi was of local transmission. Karachi’s count of COVID-19 positive patients has reached 153.

There are a total of 101 cases of local transmission in the port city so far.

Moreover, the other coronavirus case reported from Hyderabad had a travel history. The person had travelled to the United Kingdom (UK). There are two COVID-19 patients in Hyderabad.

Out of 424 cases in Sindh, 14 patients have recovered so far. All recovered patients belong to Karachi and Hyderabad.

The Sindh government had completed the mapping of 122 coronavirus cases out of 143 in Karachi.

The process of coronavirus-mapping and tracking the patients were initiated on the orders of CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah’s instructions.

According to the map, there are 47 cases in Saddar Town, 37 in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, 12 in Nazimabad, nine each in Gulberg and Jamshed Town, eight in Malir, five in Liaquatabad, five each in Gadap and North Karachi, and one in Orangi.

It may be noted that total confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country has soared to 1,102 after provinces on Thursday morning confirmed new COVID-19 cases.

