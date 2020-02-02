Rickshaw driver killed in Karachi robbery incident

KARACHI: A young rickshaw driver was killed by suspected robbers during a dacoity incident in Karachi’s Quaidabad area here on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to details, four people including two women booked rickshaw ride from Quaidabad to Joharabad and tried to snatch a rickshaw from him.

The suspected robbers killed him when he put up resistance and took away his rickshaw.

Police have launched an investigation and started the search for suspects.

Earlier on January 31, a young man was killed by unknown robbers during a dacoity incident in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar area on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Inam, and his sister, were on their way after converting the foreign currency from money exchange when armed robbers intercepted them at Soldier Bazar and attempted to snatch Rs one lac from them.

On resistance, robbers shot dead a youth and fled the scene by looting valuables including Rs one lac.

A closed-circuit video camera (CCTV) footage available with ARY News shows that robbers fighting with family and deceased sister showing stiff resistance.

On the other hand, the deceased sister has claimed that police mobile which was present at few miles away didn’t come for help and fled the scene immediately after dacoits opened firing.

“Robbers stopped us at Soldier Bazar and attempted to snatch a handbag from me carrying Rs one lac and other valuables. They shot dead my brother when he showed resistance,” said deceased sister while talking to media.

