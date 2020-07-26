Karachi roads overwhelmed with rainwater

KARACHI: Heavy rain inundated most of the provincial metropolis areas, while Met office predicted more rains during the next 24 hours.

The rain which started Sunday afternoon brought city life to a standstill. Rainwater inundated most parts of the city roads, which is causing problems for the masses.

Nipa Chowrangi, Gurumandir Chowrangi, Shahrai-e-Faisal, Hassan Square are showing view of pond. Several four-wheels and motorbikes can be seen on the roads.

Meanwhile, administration has become ghost from the major roads of the city and rainwater cannot be drained out.

Heavy downpour in Karachi turned weather pleasant after the third spell of monsoon rain hits several parts of the city on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the rainfall resulted under the influence of low-pressure area developed in India’s Gujrat.

The parts of Karachi which received heavy to moderate rain include Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, PECHS Society, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Kathor, Surjani Town, Bahadurabad, Super Highway Cattle Market, Shahra-e-Faisal and other parts of the city.

According to Met office, the current spell of monsoon rains is likely to continue over the next 24 hours.

