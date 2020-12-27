Karachi: Man loots branded jacket, gets caught

KARACHI: In an unusual incident of robbery, a suspected robber looted a branded jacket from a citizen in a Karachi locality and was eventually caught.

The suspect and his accomplices on a motorcycle robbed three youngsters in Karachi’s Buffer zone this week. The jacket that one of the citizens had on caught the suspect’s fancy, after which he asked the youth to take it off and hand it over to him.

Subsequently, the citizen went to the relevant police station and filed a complaint. He also provided the police a picture of his branded jacket. Acting on his complaint, the police launched an investigation and tracked down the suspect in a matter of hours.

The suspect had the jacket on when he was arrested. Mobile phones and other looted valuables were seized.

