CCTV shows how Rs6 mn robbery at doctor’s home in Karachi unfolded  

KARACHI: A CCTV footage has revealed how a robbery at a doctor’s residence in Karachi’s Railway Colony unfolded, showing a male domestic helper along with some female accomplices taking away valuables worth over Rs6 million, ARY NEWS reported.

According to CCTV footage obtained by ARY NEWS, the suspects could be seen carrying bags full of valuables on foot and in a motorbike from the residence of the medical superintendent of the Hassan Hospital.

Both the man and women could be seen in the surveillance video carrying the bags during the robbery bid that was carried out during the Eid holidays between May 08 to 16.

A male domestic helper of the doctor, who was serving for the past nine years, was allegedly found involved in the robbery bid which came into notice of the doctor after he returned to the home following Eid holidays.

The material looted during the robbery included a phaco machine worth around Rs 4.5 million, 60 inch LED, laptop, mobile, two iron machines, watches and Rs200,000 in cash.

The suspects even did not spare shoes, perfumes, purses, and other material during the bid.

The police have registered a case into the matter and started a probe in light of the evidence that emerged from the CCTV obtained by the investigators.

The police authorities in Karachi have been previously able to arrest suspects using the CCTV footages and in one such case recently, the police claimed to have ‘solved’ a case of a recent three kg gold robbery in Gul Centre, located near Teen Talwar monument as the complainant turned out to be the mastermind of the robbery.

In the investigation, it was revealed that Asif, the complainant along with his accomplice Waseem carefully orchestrated the dacoity before switching off CCTV cameras in his shop.

Comments

comments