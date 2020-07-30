Web Analytics
Sindh govt releases list of designated areas to slaughter sacrificial animals

Sindh govt Karachi sacrificial animals points places

KARACHI: The Sindh government has released the union council-wise list of pre-designated places in all districts for slaughtering sacrificial animals as per standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19 during the Eidul Azha festival, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The collective sacrificial points were designated in each union council in order to discourage slaughtering sacrificial animals on roads and streets in the wake of the decisions taken by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

