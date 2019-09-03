Karachi’s several areas facing power outages

KARACHI: Several areas of the metropolis deprived of electricity after the city received yet another spell of rain, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Landhi, Orangi, Korangi, Liaquatabad, North Karachi, Surjani, Baldia, Malir, FB Area and other areas facing prolonged power outages.

The citizens of the aforesaid areas are facing hurdles due to overnight power suspension.

Meanwhile, the Karachi-Electric (KE) has said power supply to several areas has been restored, however they are facing difficulties in the restoration of power to the areas, where rainwater has not been drained out.

On the other hand, hundreds of commuters faced a massive traffic jam on different routes of a metropolis after a heavy rainfall lashes different areas of the city on Monday night.

The traffic jam was observed in different areas of the metropolis including Korangi industrial area, Qayyumabad Chowrangi, Korangi Causeway, Korangi expressway, Nursery, Tipu Sultan.

Several other roads including Liaquatabad, KDA Chowrangi, Soldier Bazar, Nishtar road, Malir, Kashmir and Tariq road also witnessed a terrible traffic jam for hours.

Large swathes of Karachi received moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday.

