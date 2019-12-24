Karachi feels shivering cold as Mercury drops below 10° Celsius

KARACHI: The port city experiencing shivering cold weather first time in this winter, as the mercury went down to single digit with minimum temperature 9.5 degree Celsius on Tuesday (today), ARY News reported.

Skardu remained the coldest place in Pakistan with minimum temperature -13 degree Celsius.

Cold and dry weather prevails in Karachi with maximum temperature between 23-25 degree Celsius, according to the weather report of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Siberian winds blowing from Quetta in the metropolis, while humidity in the morning will likely to remain between 45-55 percent and 10-20 percent in the evening, the met office report said.

Dense fog is likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh while in few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours, which results in poor visibility on roads causing hardships for commuters.

Cold and dry weather is also expected in Balochistan while very cold in Quetta, Kalat and Ziarat.

The Northern Areas of Pakistan undergoing an intense cold weather.

According to the weather report, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Skardu -13°Celsius, Gupis, Astore -09°Celsius, Kalat, Bagrote -07°C, Kalam -06°C, Parachinar, Gilgit -05°C, Quetta, Malamjabba -04°C and Hunza -03°Celsius.

