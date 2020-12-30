Karachi shivers as mercury drops in night to 09° Celsius

KARACHI: The mercury dropped to nine degrees Celsius in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday in city, the Met Office said in its weather report.

The night between Monday and Tuesday was the coldest of the year in Karachi with the minimum temperature dropped to as low as 07°Celsius.

The northeastern winds blowing in the city with a wind speed of 22 kilometres per hour, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department report.

The temperature, is expected to range between seven and nine degree Celsius this week, according to a weather report. The cold wave gripped the city from the Sunday is expected to continue for few more days.

According to the weather report the cold wave would subside in a few days with the entry of a new weather system in the country.

Cold & dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However very cold weather is expected in Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, according to the weather report.

Fog is likely to prevail in Plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

The minimum temperature today recorded minus 12 in Kalat, Leh minus 11, Astore minus 10, Kalam, Quetta and Gopis minus 09, Hunza minus 08, Skardu minus 06, Bagrote, Zhob and Dalbandin minus 05, Parachinar, Malamjabba and Dir minus 04 and Rawlakot minus 03 degree Celsius.

