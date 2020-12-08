Siberian winds from today to drop temperatures in Karachi: PMD

KARACHI: Cold Siberian winds from the North and Northeast are expected to blow in the city from Tuesday (Today), to turn weather chillier, the Met office predicted in its weather report, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast cold and dry weather in the city as the minimum temperature was dropped to 15 degree Celsius in the morning.

The maximum temperature in Karachi will likely to remain between 28-30 degree Celsius, the met office said. The Mercury is expected to further drop in next 24 hours, according to the weather report.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country today. Foggy conditions are expected at a few places in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

A westerly weather system is present over western and upper parts of the country and expected to persist in upper parts till Wednesday morning, PMD had earlier said in a weather report.

Met Office informed that a westerly weather system has approached western and upper parts of the country from Sunday night and expected to persist in upper parts till the morning of Wednesday (tomorrow).

Under the influence of this weather system, rain and thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Qila Saifullah and Qila Abdullah in northern Balochistan on Monday and Tuesday (today).

Rain with snowfall over the hills is also expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad, from Monday to Wednesday due to the westerly weather system.

Rain with thunderstorm is also expected in Bannu, Kohat, Charsadda, Mardan, Peshawar, Kurrum, Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, federal capital Islamabad, Potohar region, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot and Lahore in Punjab till Tuesday (today), the weather department said.

Murree and Galliyat may also receive rain and snowfall on Tuesday, according to the weather report.

Comments

comments