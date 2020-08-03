Karachi: Sindh CM visits city, monitors cleanliness drive

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited various parts of Karachi and monitored cleanliness work at various nullahs in the city, ARY News reported on Monday.

The chief minister expressed dissatisfaction over the sanitary conditions in the city adding that the measures proposed earlier, were not fully implemented.

He ordered proper preparation to address the rain emergency in the city adding that the situation will be re-evaluated before the next spell of rainfall. He urged for preparation of a new plan for the next spell of rainfall.

Chief Minister Shah said that the situation has improved in areas where drainage problems were earlier reported, adding that now issues have emerged in some other areas.

He also expressed dissatisfaction with regard to removal of animal remains during Eid ul Azha.

The chief minister also visited Green Line project at KDA Chowrangi, a spokesperson said.

Chairman District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Central, Rehan Hashmi, given briefing to Murad Ali Shah with regard to drainage issues.

“Green Line project’s pillars have been constructed within the nullah adjacent to Saifee College,” chairman DMC Central said. The pillars have blocked drainage of water in the nullah, he said in briefing.

“The area would continue to submerge under the rainwater, until and unless the issue not being addressed properly,” Hashmi said.

Talking to ARY News during his visit Murad Ali Shah said,” I don’t care what the political opponents are saying (about the government)”.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing (cleanliness) situation of the city.

