Karachi reports more than half of Sindh’s COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday announced that as many as 222 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in the province during the past 24-hours, ARY NEWS reported.

Giving a routine daily update over the virus tally in the province, the chief minister said that more than half of the COVID-19 cases in the province, that is 136, were reported from Karachi during the duration.

“We overall performed 8,448 COVID-19 tests in the province during the past 24 hours,” he said as the death toll from the virus during the period stood at six in the province.

On Monday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the Covid-19 positivity rate has risen above 4 percent in Karachi in the last five days, urging people to cooperate with the authorities in following coronavirus precautionary measures.

Briefing National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad, the chief minister told the meeting that Sindh has conducted 14,64,598 Covid-19 tests so far and the province conducting around 20,000 tests on a daily basis.

Read More: CM Murad urges caution as Covid-19 positivity rate goes above 4pc in Karachi

“2549 people have died from coronavirus in the province so far, while 4808 people are still under treatment as they battle against the infection,” said Murad, adding that the Covid-19 positive rate was recorded at 4.32 percent in Karachi and 3.24 in Hyderabad in the last five days.

He said that the Sindh government has sealed 224 restaurants across the province for violating the virus-related sops and 20 wedding halls have been fined, 12 sealed while 97 were given a warning.

Comments

comments