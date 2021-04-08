Karachi accounts for 58pc of Sindh daily Covid cases

KARACHI: In the midst of the pandemic, the daily statistics in the Sindh province released Thursday show at least 358 fresh cases have been reported in the 24-hours out of 9,392 cases conducted, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid briefing that daily deaths attributable to Covid stood at one today while 6,126 patients are under treatment at present.

The CM confirmed the 208 of all 358 cases reported today belong to Karachi.

Separately to happen today, as Pakistan continues its hunt for a COVID-19 vaccine for its population of more than 220 million, the country is expected to start the local production of the Sputnik V vaccine in collaboration with Russia in the coming months.

This announcement was made by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, during a joint press conference alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“Pakistan is looking forward to the Russian collaboration for the local production of Sputnik V vaccine,” said Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

