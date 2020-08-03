Karachi smells foul with unattended animal remains on Eid

KARACHI: The citizens continued to suffer from the foul smell emerging from animal remains during the Eid ul Azha as municipal authorities claims of arrangements to address the problem proved utterly false, ARY News reported on Monday.

The animal remains could be witnessed in every road and street of Karachi without any difference.

The city already facing an acute problem of heaps of garbage and drainage issues, now also suffering from animal remains at roads leaving scarce space for citizens to pass through.

Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Thursday had asked the citizens to lodge complaints on helpline 1399 if animal remains are not removed from their areas.

In a press statement he said that the teams of the District Municipal Corporations (DMCs) will be sent to lift the offal and keep the environment clean so that people could perform the religious obligation without any difficulty.

Animal remains could be witnessed at several roads in Karachi including the main road of Korangi 3 1/2 Factory Area creating foul smell and also hindering vehicular traffic.

Vice Chairperson Rubina Ansari of the concerned union council has claimed that the offals and other remains of animals have been thrown at roads under a conspiracy adding that the remains were removed from the area last night.

Unattended remains of animals could also be seen at a road near Ayisha Manzil in Karachi, which are creating problems for the traffic flow on the road.

The local government department and the Solid Waste Management Board (SWMB) have failed to address the issue of animal remains during the Eid days. The SWMB, however, claimed that animal remains removed from the roads and streets to dumping points at various areas of the city.

The sources, however, said that the SWMB lacking required manpower and machinery to address the problem.

Comments

comments