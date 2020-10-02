Karachi’s south, east districts badly affected by rain: CM Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said on Friday that south and east districts of Karachi were badly damaged due to recent heavy rains in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

He was expressing his views with the deputy high commissioner of the UK, who called CM Shah at the CM House today.

The meeting discussed the impacts of coronavirus on the economy and disaster due to recent rains in the province.

The Sindh CM said that 75% of rain-hit areas of the province have been cleared and the relief activities are underway.

On the occasion, the visiting UK deputy HC assured CM Murad of full support on behalf of his country and added that he will soon visit the rain-hit areas of Sindh to analyse the damage caused by the downpour.

Both the leaders also discussed matters related to coronavirus impacts on the economy and the steps being taken by the provincial government to control over the spread and minimize the losses.

