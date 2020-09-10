Karachi still under stinking sewerage water, 2 weeks after rain calamity

KARACHI: The city’s creaking sewerage system has collapsed with sewerage water accumulated in most parts of the metropolis, ARY News reported on Thursday.

After heavy rainfall wreaked havoc to the city in the last week of the August, sewerage water could still be witnessed at most of the roads including key traffic arteries of the metropolis.

Over 200 sewerage lines were choked in recent heavy rainfall causing a sewerage crisis in the city, Karachi Water & Sewerage Board managing director said.

Most of the parts of the calamity hit city, including posh areas as well as slums suffering the brunt of collapse of the sewerage system with no relief in sight.

From the city’s shopping hub Saddar to Federal B Area, Model Colony or Lyari most of roads and streets could be witnessed under the stinking sewerage water.

MD Water Board said that heavy rainfall has badly hit the board’s installations. Sewerage water has been pumped out from 80 percent areas, while work has been in progress at remaining areas, he said.

The broken sewerage network, clogged storm water drains and unplanned construction left little space for rainwater to drain, which ultimately found its way through people’s homes, offices and enterprises, sweeping away every thing.

