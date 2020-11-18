KARACHI: A suspected armed dacoit busy in looting citizens near Salim Centre of North Karachi was caught and tortured by local residents, whereas, his accomplice managed to flee from the scene, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

An alleged dacoit has been captured by local residents who tortured him and called Madadgar 15 officials for seeking assistance against the bandits.

Outrageous crowd tortured the alleged dacoit before handing him over to the police officials.

Police said that they recovered a 30-bore pistol from the suspected dacoit. The police added that he was shifted to the local police station for further investigation.

Karachiites see no respite from street crimes and robberies as the crime rate is consistently increasing in the metropolis.

In another incident today, a gang of 14 armed dacoits looted Rs800,000 cash and six-tola gold after entering into a house in Khuda Ki Basti, Taiser Town Sector 36-B.

The dacoits locked up the residents into a room of the house and looted cash and gold. Later, the dacoits fled from the scene.

Moreover, armed robbers smashed into a house in Gulistan-e-Johar Block 14 area of the metropolis and made off with Rs1 million cash and gold worth around Rs500,000. The residents reported the dacoity incident to the local police.

Earlier on Tuesday night, a university student had been killed by firing of street criminals over allegedly resisting them in Surjani Town Sector D4, according to police.

The deceased man was identified as Iftikhar, who was a mass communication student at Federal Urdu University and father of two minor daughters.

