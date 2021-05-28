Karachi student ends life on being denied promotion to next class

KARACHI: The dead body of a teenage student was found in a house in Baldia Town’s Qaimkhani Colony, ARY News reported on Friday.

The teenager, identified as 15-year-old Owais, committed suicide by hanging himself, according to the police.

The deceased, an eighth grader, wanted to get promoted to the next class but was denied permission by his parents for being weak in his studies, the police said, adding he was under a lot mental stress since then.

They said the boy’s parents were not present at home when he committed suicide.

The body was handed over to the family without a post-mortem examination on the parents’ request.

Earlier this month, a final-year MBBS student of Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College had committed suicide reportedly after failure to clear the examination in Sukkur.

Tariq, a final-year student at the medical college, allegedly committed suicide after failing one paper. He also left behind a suicide note, in which he expressed his love for her mother and described the reasons behind his extreme act.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, his brother, Raja Ghazanfar said that he had held a telephonic conversation with Tariq a day before he committed suicide. He said that Tariq was very disappointed and distressed.

