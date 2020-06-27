Karachi suffering worst power outages in sweltering summer

KARACHI: An unannounced power load shedding continued in Karachi, the largest city and economic hub of Pakistan, as eight hours power shutdown in a day continued in industrial areas of the city, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to sources, the factories have closed night shifts due to long hours of disruption in power supply leaving thousands of industrial workers jobless.

Several union councils in the metropolis facing long hours of power outages during sweltering summer time in Karachi.

According to reports 41 UCs in Orangi Town, Bihar Colony, Saddar, Kharadar, Lea Market, Baldia, Madina Colony, Qaimkhani Colony and adjoining areas suffering power outages amid the power utility’s claims of shortage of furnace oil.

There are some localities remain deprived of electricity for the entire night, reportedly due to technical faults. The worst hit areas among them included Lyari, Korangi, Landhi, Surjani Town, Saeedabad, Ramswami, Keamari, New Karachi, Gadap Town, Ahsanabad, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Baldia Town, Garden, Malir and Orangi Town.

According to sources, the K-electric is being supplied 700 megawatts of electricity from the national grid but the company failed to address chronic power outages in Karachi.

Several city areas suffering longer power outages while the areas exempted from load shedding also facing interruption of power supply from three to six hours in a day.

The city when suffering from coronavirus pandemic these insane power outages adding further misery to the patients and their families.

According to sources, the K-electric was bound to inform about its additional demand of furnace oil to the PSO 30 days earlier but the power utility placed a delayed order to the oil company.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has stated that it was supplying gas to the power utility according to its demand and didn’t slash the gas supply.

Long hours of power outages have also affected the water supply in several areas of the city.

