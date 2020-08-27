Karachi suffers longer power outages following torrential rains

KARACHI: Some 650 feeders of K-electric trip alongside various Pad Mouted Transformers (PMT) have succumed to faults on Thursday after heavy and incessant downpour, suspending power supply across 60 per cent of Karachi, ARY News reported.

Due to the low lying topography of various parts of Karachi, the water deluged into K-electric centres paralyzing electric supply to about 60 per cent of the metropolis.

The parts of Karachi that are deprived of electric supply include many areas of Landhi, Orangi, Korangi and Bin Qasim.

Due to water accumulation in various areas, continuing electric supply can be dangerous, said K-electric in response to power outages.

It said that areas of Baldia, Bin Qasim, Orangi and Korangi experienced power suspension out of caution. While many parts of Karachi and K-electric stations are flooded with waters.

Various blocks of North Nazimabad have also experienced power outages while people of PECHS and Defense phase 2 suffer power suspension as well.

The various parts of the areas ranging from Kaemari to Johar, to Gadap, and from Bizerta Lines to Nagan Roundabout have been deprived of electricity.

Comments

comments