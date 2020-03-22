Karachi, Sukkur airports to remain closed from 24th

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Sunday decided to shut Jinnah International Airport, Karachi and Sukkur Airport for all domestic flights in the wake of imposition of a complete lockdown in Sindh due to coronavirus.

Jinnah International Airport, Karachi and Sukkur Airport will remain closed for all types of domestic incoming/outgoing flight operations with effect from Tuesday (March 24), according to a NOTAM issued by the CAA.

Earlier, on March 21, the federal government had suspended all international flights coming into Pakistan for two weeks.

Read More: In a first, PIA crew member tests positive for coronavirus

All incoming international flights have been suspended for two weeks with effect 8 pm Saturday.

18 more coronavirus cases were detected in Karachi on Sunday, bringing the provincial tally of COVID-19 cases to 333.

The Sindh Health Department said Karachi’s count of COVID-19 positive patients has reached 123.

There are a total of 77 cases of local transmission in the port city so far, it added.

Read More: Sindh govt imposes province-wide lockdown from midnight

210 cases were detected in pilgrims at the Sukkur quarantine centre, the health officials said.

The Sindh government has declared a province-wide lockdown for 15 days in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Lockdown in Sindh will be effective from midnight, announced Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Comments

comments