Temperature expected to soar to 39C in Karachi today: Met office

KARACHI: Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) forecasted that the temperature could soar upto 39 degrees centigrade in the metropolis on Sunday with hot winds to be witnessed the entire day, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the Met Office, the current temperature in the city is recorded at 32 degrees centigrade.

“The weather will remain hot and dry in the city with winds expected to move at the rate of 9 kilometers per hour and humidity to be recorded at 49 percent,” it said adding that the temperatures are expected to soar to 39 degrees centigrade.

The met office, however, said that hot winds are expected in the day to be replaced by the sea breeze in the evening. “There are no chances of rain in the city,” the PMD predicted.

Parts of Karachi on May 18 afternoon received rainfall with dust storm under the influence of Arabian Sea Cyclone Tauktae.

The rain lashed Karachi’s Surjani Town, New Karachi, Yousuf Goth, Taisar Town, and Khuda Ki Basti. A spell of severe hot weather in the port city comes to an end after rainfall with dusty winds.

The director meteorology department in a statement said that the cyclone has outer reach to our area, which has caused this dust storm. He predicted rainfall in other areas of Karachi apart of North Karachi.

A dust storm also hit NIPA, Gulshan Iqbal, and Gulzar-e-Hijri Scheme-33.

The sizzling weather spell will come to an end after the inclement weather in the city, the Met official said.

