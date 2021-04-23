Karachi temperature to touch 40 degrees

KARACHI: Karachiites are expected to face very hot weather today (Friday) as the temperature could touch 40 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office’s Heatwave Centre has forcast that a spell of “very hot” weather is likely to hit the city starting Friday. The hot weather spell will last till April 25.

The weather department, however, has made it clear that the very hot weather spell this weekend should not be called a “heatwave.”

A senior official of the department said that the city was already going through hot weather as the temperature was maintaining an upward trend.

Daytime maximum temperatures may touch 40 degrees Celsius today. The wind direction is likely to be from Northwest till afternoon and will shift to Southwest from evening, according to the weather report.

It is second hot to very hot weather spell in Karachi this month as previous hot weather spell hit the city from 31st March till 03rd April. Maximum day temperatures soared to almost 44 ºCelsius in the city with wind flow generally from north/northeast during the period.

The Met Office had earlier warned in its weather outlook that Sindh, Southern Punjab, eastern and southern Balochistan will remain in the grip of very hot and dry weather in April.

