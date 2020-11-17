KARACHI: Three accused of a case produced in the City Court for remand were diagnosed COVID-19 positive, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Arrested accused namely Adnan, Javed Rind and Nawaz were detected coronavirus positive, when they underwent diagnostic test before sending them to jail, a police report said.

The jail authorities refused to accept the coronavirus positive accused, police said.

The police officer who was producing the accused in the court has also contracted the virus, Prosecutor Shamim Ahmed told the judge.

The accused were healthy when they were first time produced before the court, the prosecutor said.

The incident indicated spread of COVID-19 infection in police station lock-ups.

The court ordered the police to admit the ailing accused in a hospital for medical care.

A court official said that the incident has scared the court staff, which have a rush of people in their surrounding as routine.

