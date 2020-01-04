Karachi to receive light rainfall on Monday night: met office

KARACHI: The city is expected to receive light rainfall between Monday night and Tuesday morning, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said in a forecast.

According to ARY News, a westerly wave likely to enter in Balochistan from Iran bringing a new spell of rainfall in the country, which will likely to drop temperatures further.

Rain is expected in Sindh’s districts of Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Jacobabad and Shikarpur on Monday, whil light rain is expected in Karachi on Monday night, according to the met office.

Minimum temperature in the city was recorded 10.9 degree Celsius with cold and windy weather, PMD said in its weather report. Maximum temperature will remain between 24-26 degree Celsius, the weather report said.

The northeastern winds are blowing with a speed of four kilometers per hour.

Humidity will remain in Karachi between 55-65 percent in the morning and 25-35 percent in evening.

Met office has predicted rain and snowfall in northern parts of Balochistan including Quetta, Mastung, Ziarat, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Harnai and Pashin on Sunday and Monday.

Heavy snowfall, average 02 feet, in Quetta, Ziarat, Qila Abdullah and Pashin districts may disrupt normal life and transportations in these areas on Sunday and Monday. Heavy rain may generate flash flooding in local nullahs of Quetta, Qila Abdullah, Harnai, Chaghi, Sibbi, Mastung and Bolan districts during the period, the weather advisory said.

Rain with thunderstorm or snowfall with cloudy weather conditions expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, according to the met office.

Fog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of central/south Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours.

Comments

comments