Karachi traders demand governor’s rule in Sindh

KARACHI: The Karachi traders on Wednesday demanded the federal government of imposing the governor’s rule in Sindh province, ARY News reported.

The Karachi-based traders made this demand while addressing a press conference in the port city.

The Karachi trader association member Ilyas Memon also given a three-day ultimatum to the Sindh government for acceptance of their demands.

“Traders will stage a protest outside CM House if demands were not met in 72 hours,” he added.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) yesterday had asked the federal government to mull over the option of imposing governor’s rule in Sindh, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, while addressing a press conference in Karachi, had said that he wants to ask the prime minister and the army chief what will happen after the revenue-generating city for the whole country go dependant on others.

Separately today, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) on Wednesday submitted a resolution in the National Assembly demanding to declare Karachi and Hyderabad as tax-free zone cities.

The resolution was submitted by MQM-P Convener and MNA Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in the Lower House.

“The government should declare Karachi and Hyderabad as calamity-hit areas besides exempting these cities from paying utility bills,” reads the resolution submitted by MQM-P leader.

