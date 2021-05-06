Karachi traders reject closure of commercial activities from May 8

KARACHI: The traders of Karachi have rejected the government’s notification to close commercial activities from May 8 to 16 amid the third wave of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Thursday.

President All-City Traders Union, Sharjeel Goplani said Karachi traders were already worried about the Eid shopping hours being limited and urged the government to increase business hours to end the rush of people to the market. This will help in containing the COVID-19 spread.

“The business community should be allowed to continue their business till midnight.”

Chairman Anjuman-e-Tajiran, Ilyas Memon said that prolonged closure of business would further aggravate the problems of millions of daily wage workers. Rizwan Irfan of Electronics Dealers Association said that markets should be allowed to open 24 hours in the last decade of Ramadan.

Idris Gigi of the Federal B Area Association of Traders said the long Eid holidays will have a detrimental effect on industrial activities, with industrialists failing to complete export orders on time. There will be difficulties. The government should announce only three days’ holiday on Eidul Fitr, he added.

Read more: Karachi traders announce ‘jail bharo’ movement over COVID-19 restrictions

Meanwhile, owners of wedding halls also demanded to open halls immediately after Eid. Qais Sheikh President Decorators Association demanded the opening of halls immediately after Eid and said that they had always followed SOPs.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on April.29 announced six-day Eid holidays in the country amid COVID surge besides also adopting a stay home, stay safe strategy.

The NCOC meeting headed by Asad Umar last week had announced Eid holidays in the country from 10-15 May with tourism spots, public parks, and small bazars to remain close on the occasion. The details issued by the body in a notification further said that other than essential services all shops, businesses and markets will remain shut during the Eid holidays.

