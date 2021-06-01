Karachi traders warn stern action if demands not heeded in 72 hours

KARACHI: The trader associations in the port city have Tuesday given the Sindh government a 72-hour deadline to heed their demands of easing restrictions and end their plight as the monetary crisis has cropped up for them in the midst of stricter Covid-led lockdowns, ARY News reported.

Only to de-seal Sareena Mobile Market the shopkeepers had to bribe the provincial government Rs1 billion, the traders claimed today in a joint presser held with Karachi political party MQM-P, adding that instead of extending ease to businesses like in the world, the government is shuttering them down.

The traders demanded the Sindh government extend business hours up to two more hours amid ongoing restrictions due to COVID-19 lockdown. The Karachi traders held the press conference to highlight the businesses’ deteriorated condition amid lockdown restrictions. READ: Karachi traders demand Sindh govt to extend business hours

