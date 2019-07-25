KARACHI: The citizens of the metropolis are facing severe trouble following the worst traffic jam on busiest roads due to the protest being organised by the opposition parties here on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Private vehicles, public transport and ambulances found no way out to the worst traffic jam occurred at central roads including Sharea Faisal, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, Guru Mandir, Saddar, M A Jinnah Road, Liaquatabad, Civic Center and others due to opposition rallies in different areas.

The traffic flow is also stopped at Kashmir Road, Garden, Soldier Bazar, Jail Chowrangi, People’s Chowrangi, Jamshed Road, Lucky Star, New Preedy Street, Dada Bhai Road, Jahangir Road, Narajan Road.

Read More: United opposition’s power show in Peshawar met with swift resistance from nature

Hundreds of vehicles including ambulances stuck for hours with emptied fuel tanks on the roads, increasing the miseries of the citizens and rescue teams attempting to reach homes and hospitals.

The opposition parties are holding rallies and demonstrations in all provincial capitals including Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar as black day, whereas, the government is celebrating July 25 (today) as Thanksgiving Day to commemorate party’s victory in general elections 2018.

The central protest in Karachi is being organised at Bagh-e-Jinnah where Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and other opposition leaders will address the public gathering.

Comments

comments