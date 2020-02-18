Traffic plan unveiled for Karachiites during PSL 5 matches

KARACHI: Karachi police department has released its traffic management plan for Karachiites during Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 matches to be held at National Stadium commencing from February 20, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The matches in the National Stadium Karachi (NSK) will be played on February 20 – 23 and March 12 – 17 for which the traffic management plan was formulated to facilitate the citizens.

PARKING ARRANGEMENTS:

The local administration has finalised arrangements for establishing parking areas for the citizens possessing PSL tickets and original national identity cards. The parking spots are given below:

Federal Urdu University’s ground:

The residents of Karachi’s Central and West districts are advised to park their vehicles – cars and motorcycles – in the university’s ground situated on the left side of Hassan Square area after travelling through the assigned routes – Nipa and Liaquatabad Number 10. The citizens will be provided shuttle bus services to bring them near Expo Centre.

The people from Malir and East districts are advised to travel through Safora, Nipa and Sohrab Goth and Gulshan Chawrangi for connecting the University Road for parking their vehicles.

Gareeb Nawaz Football Team Club near Millennium Mall

Another parking area is established for the people coming from East and Malir districts through Drigh Road and Rashid Minhas Road who can park their cars and motorcycles in the mentioned above football ground. The citizens can travel to Bahria University near NSK through shuttle buses.

Expo Center – University Road

The residents of South, Central and West districts; City, Korangi, are advised to travel through Shahrea Faisal, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, Allah Wali Chawrangi, Society Signal to PP Chawrangi, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad Number 10 towards University Road’s Hassan Square to park vehicles inside Expo Center Gate 1. After snap checking, the citizens can enter into NSK from Gate Number 2.

Rana Liaquat Ali Khan Girl College opposite Aga Khan Hospital

The residents of Tower, Sadar, Clifton, Defence are advised to park their vehicles after taking routes – M. A. Jinnah Road, University Road, New Town U-Turn towards Stadium Road or Sharea Faisal, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, PP Chawrangi, New M. A. Jinnah Road to University Road – for reaching the parking area to be established in the college.

ROAD CLOSURE / DIVERSIONS:

Karsaz:

Sharea Faisal en route Habib Ibrahim Rehmanullah Road from Sir Shah Suleman Road will be closed for local traffic, whereas, the citizens can take alternative routes from Shahrea Faisal’s Karsaz – Drigh Road; Rashid Minhas Road, Millennium – Nipa and those travelling from the airport can also take the same routes.

Millennium:

Traffic will closed from Dalmia Road connected with Drigh Road and Askari IV at Rashid Minhas Road. Alternatives routes include Sharea Faisal, Millennium, Nipa to Safora Chawrangi, Gulshan Chawrangi to Sohrab Goth.

Hassan Square fly-over:

The fly-over will be closed for general public from Liqauatabad which will be diverted to University Road.

New Town:

The roads connecting University Road to New Town intersection towards NSK will be closed for general public which will be diverted from Jail Chawrangi to Shaheed-e-Millat Road or PP Chawrangi. The residents living in adjacent areas of Aga Khan Hospital and Liaquat National Hospital are advised to travel towards New Town police station from where traffic police officials will be deployed to guide them the diversion points.

The residents, who are living near the roads closed for general traffic will be allowed to go ahead after showing their national identity cards. The roads including University Road, Shaheed-e-Millat Road and Rashid Minhas Road will remain open for general traffic.

Heavy traffic will be diverted from Sohrab Goth to Nipa, Liaquatabad Number 10 and Hassan Square, whereas, it will be closed from PP Chawrangi to University Road; Karsaz to National Stadium; Millennium to New Town.

The traffic police department has also asked citizens to contact on its helpline 1915 or social media platforms for registering their complaints.

Comments

comments