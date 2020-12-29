Karachi traffic police to get breathalysers to detect drunk driving

KARACHI: Amid a growing number of fatal road accidents due to drunk driving, Sindh police have decided to procure breathalysers to discourage the practice of driving a vehicle after consuming alcohol.

According to police officials, as many as 90 breathalysers will be procured initially. The devices will be first deployed in different parts of Karachi and then expanded to other districts of the province, they added.

Also Read: PIA cabin crew to undergo mandatory alcohol test

They said the traffic police have got a sample of the device used to measure the amount of alcohol in a driver’s breath. A relevant committee will give a go-ahead for their procurement.

The officials said those found driving under the influence of alcohol will not only be fined but also arrested.

Also Read: Dr Ramesh’s proposed bill seeking complete ban on alcohol rejected

Comments

comments