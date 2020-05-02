Karachi transporters seek CM Sindh’s permission to bring buses on roads

KARACHI: Karachi Transport Ittehad (KTI) has demanded of the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to allow them to bring their buses on the roads as Sindh government extended the coronavirus lockdown to the month of Ramadan, ARY NEWS reported.

In a letter written from the KTI President Irshad Bokhari, he demanded of the chief minister to resume transport activities in the province.

“The poor transporters are passing through worst financial crunch,” he said adding they could not survive any further plans of the lockdown.

It is pertinent to mention here that a delegation of Karachi Transport Ittehad (KTI)) on April 28 called on the Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani and demanded to either allow them to bring their buses on roads or announce relief package for them during coronavirus lockdown.

The delegation led by its President Irshad Bokhari apprised the provincial minister about the problems and issues faced by them due to coronavirus lockdown.

Read More: Intra-city public transport is banned in Sindh: Awais Shah

He also demanded of the provincial minister to provide standard operation procedures (SOPs) to them under which they could resume their business activities.

Saeed Ghani said that the government has taken all the measures to save people from the deadly virus. “We could not take any risk that could lead to the spread of the virus,” he said while denying permission to them.

The minister said that the doctors and paramedics are working tirelessly without caring for their lives only to save peoples’ lives.

