Karachi transporters announce resuming inter-city bus service from Monday

KARACHI: The Karachi transporters’ association on Sunday announced to operate their vehicles in the city from Monday, ARY News reported.

Karachi Transport Alliance (KTA) president announced resuming inter-city bus service from May 18, saying that they held several meetings with Sindh Transport Minister Syed Awais Qadir Shah, but the Sindh government didn’t fulfill its promise of resuming public transport before Eid.

“We stopped our operations on April 19 at the request of Sindh transport minister. Despite several assertions, the Sindh govt didn’t allow us to resume public transport, said KTA president.

On the other hand, Hyderabad transporters’ held a protest at Badin bus stand and chanted slogans against Sindh govt for not allowing to resume inter-district bus service.

The transporters’ said that they will resume public transport from Wednesday as many passengers wanted to return back to their homes before Eid.

They maintained that several provinces had allowed restoring public transport, but still not allowing to restore public transport.

Sindh Transport Minister Syed Awais Qadir Shah on Saturday announced the resumption of public transport in the province before or after Eid ul Fitr, without giving a specific date.

Provincial transport minister in a statement said that SOPs for public transport have been prepared and medical teams are being constituted for the purpose.

A four-point summary has been prepared and forwarded to the chief minister to provide relief to the transporters in Sindh.

According to sources, the summary recommends withdrawal of 100 percent fine slapped by the transport department on transporters in the province from February this year till June.

The summary sent to the chief minister also recommends 50 pct relief to transporters in excise duty, sources further said.

The Sindh government put a ban on all kind of public transport services in the third week of March before the lockdown was formally imposed on March 23.

