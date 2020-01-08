Karachi transporters threaten to go on strike over CNG closure

KARACHI: Transporters’ body on Wednesday threatened to shut down public transport in the city of over 200 million people over continuous closure of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

The announcement was made by the All Karachi Transport Ittehad (AKTI) President Irshad Bokhari, who said that it has become difficult for them to run their transport amid closure of CNG stations in the city for past 20 days.

“If the situation does not improve then it will force us to cease all public transport moving in the city,” he said and demanded that the public transport should be given priority in the provision of gas.

He said that due to the policies from the incumbent authorities, the transporters are forced to starve.

Earlier in the day Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced that all compress natural gas (CNG) filling stations in Sindh province will remain open on Friday for 24 hours.

According to a notification, CNG will be available at the filling stations from 10:00 am on Friday till 10:00 am on Saturday for 24 hours.

Read More: Governor Sindh assures transport delegation of resolving issues

The decision to open stations was announced after witnessing improvement in the gas pressure of SSGC.

“Pressure in the SSGC gas system has shown minor improvement, however, the low gas pressure issue still persists. Keeping in view the difficulties of CNG users, Gas supply will be restored at all CNG stations across Sindh from 10:00 am Friday till 10:00 am Saturday morning,” reads a notification.

Comments

comments