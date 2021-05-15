Karachi to undergo another heatwave this summer from today: PMD

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has cautioned of another spell of heatwave in Karachi during May 15-17, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The PMD Heat Wave Center has cautioned that the day time maximum temperature may rise to 40-42 ºCelsius from Saturday (today) to Monday.

The weather report also said that the winds will likely to blow from northeast/east direction during the hot and humid weather spell.

The temperature could rise to 42 degree Celsius, a weather advisory issued by the PMD reads. Winds are likely to blow from northeast/east especially on May 16 and 17.

It is third hot to very hot weather spell in Karachi this summer, previous hot weather spells in Karachi and suburbs were during April 23-25 and from 31st March till 03rd April.

Maximum day temperatures soared to almost 44 ºCelsius in the city in the first heatwave with wind flow generally from north/northeast direction during the period.

The Met Office had earlier warned in its weather outlook that Sindh, Southern Punjab, eastern and southern Balochistan will remain in the grip of very hot and dry weather this summer.

Comments

comments